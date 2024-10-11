Progress Housing Group invites charities to pitch for funding at delicious soup event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Progress Housing Group’s Soup Dragon’s Den will take place on Thursday November 14, from 6pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To apply, applicants need to fill in an application form found via the Progress Housing Group website (www.progressgroup.org.uk) and send it to [email protected] or post it to Sumner House, 21 King Street, Leyland, Lancashire, PR25 2LW. Deadline for applications is Sunday October 27.

The six shortlisted groups will be invited to pitch their community project at the Soup Dragon’s Den event. The winning project will receive up to £1,000 from the Group’s Community Investment Fund. The five other projects will receive half of the funding they requested, up to £200.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam Beattie, Customer Voice Officer at Progress Housing Group, said: “Our Soup Dragon’s Den is always a favourite in our calendar, as we hear the amazing work of community groups who support the areas where we have properties.

The Soup Dragon's Den team at Progress Housing Group

“The event is a great opportunity for six groups to apply for funding from our Community Investment Fund to help them get going, or to grow their project.

“Local residents and supporters of the projects are invited to attend the pitches and vote for their favourite one. We also serve soup and crumble, which is always very popular.

“So if you are a charity, voluntary group, or individual with a great idea for a community project, this is a great time to apply.”

Community groups applying will need to meet certain criteria. For more information and details on how to apply, visit www.progressgroup.org.uk/get-involved/ways-to-get-involved/soup-dragons-den/