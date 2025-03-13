Produce a party anthem for Preston Weekender prizes

Aspiring producers, this is your chance to break into the big leagues!

Do you have a banging tune – or tunes – which you would like to share with the world?

Preston DJ Social has joined forces with The Preston Weekender to launch an exclusive competition that could put your music directly in the hands of two of the biggest names in dance music - Pete Tong and Sam Divine.

We’re looking for original tracks or remixes to be loaded onto a USB and handed over to these global icons. If they like what they hear, who knows where this could lead?

Preston Weekender

This is more than just a competition - it’s a potential gateway to the international dance scene, a chance to forge connections with industry leaders, and an opportunity to make your music heard.

Jason Marx, who heads up the Preston DJ Social, said: “There’s an immense wealth of talent out there in Lancashire and this is a great opportunity for local producers. It’s a roll of the dice to get their music into the hands of some of the biggest DJs on the scene, give them a night out for all their hard work, promote their music to the people of Lancashire, and connect producers across the county.

“We’re really pleased to be involved, it’s a huge win for our music community, and we’re looking forward to hearing some of the great tracks submitted. Good luck everyone!”

Mark Whittle from Preston BID, co-organisers of the event alongside Preston City Council, said: “When Jason approached us, we thought this was a great idea. A lot of DJs that tour the world get a local football team shirt presented to them. We thought it would be great to provide two of the world’s biggest DJs with originally created material, from DJs and producers here in Lancashire, that might actually get played and showcased by them, in the future.

"By linking local talent to the sounds and styles that dominate international clubland, we’re helping to put Lancashire’s DJs and producers front and centre."

All tracks must be in a professional production format for clarity and clearly labelled with the artist and track name. The ten best submissions will be included on the USB, handed to Pete Tong and Sam Divine. And, as a bonus, those selected to be included will also win a pair of tickets to The Preston Weekender – Lancashire’s inner-city music event of the year!

If you’ve got what it takes to impress, now’s your chance. Submit your track and take the first step towards a future in the global dance scene!

For more information and entry details, visit: https://www.theprestonweekender.com/producer-competition/