Pride for Lancashire as Evermore Care Homes crowned Care Home Provider of the Year

Evermore Care Homes’ Managing Director, Syd Coombes, with Joanne Tyson from Ashton Manor and Christina Durnan from Astley View, celebrating the group’s national Care Home Provider of the Year win at the Leaders in Care Awards 2025.

Evermore Care Homes, a leading Lancashire-based care provider, has been crowned Care Home Provider of the Year at the Leaders in Care Awards 2025, recognising its outstanding commitment to quality, compassion and innovation in residential and dementia care.

The national awards, held in Birmingham on Tuesday 7 October 2025, brought together leaders and professionals from across the UK to celebrate excellence in care. Evermore Care Homes stood out among providers nationwide for its values-led approach, dedication to continuous improvement, and positive outcomes for residents and their families across the county.

As well as taking home the top accolade, Evermore Care Homes were also shortlisted in two additional categories – Registered Manager of the Year for Christina Durnan, Manager at Astley View Care Home in Chorley, and Leader of the Future for Joanne Tyson, Manager of Ashton Manor Care Home in Lancaster.

Managing Director of Evermore Care Homes, Syd Coombes, said “This award is a wonderful recognition of the people who make Evermore Care special – our teams who bring care, joy and purpose into every day. Their commitment to creating homes where residents can truly thrive continues to set Evermore Care Homes apart.”

The Leaders in Care Awards celebrate innovation, compassion and best practice across the UK’s care sector. Evermore Care Homes’ success reflects its mission to deliver person-centred care, build strong community connections and create meaningful experiences for residents in every home.

With beautifully designed homes including Ashton Manor Care Home in Lancaster and Astley View Care Home in Chorley, Evermore Care Homes continues to set new standards for quality, dignity and joy in later-life care.

For anyone looking for advice on how to choose a care home, or looking for a safe and supportive environment for themselves or a loved one, the Evermore Care Homes team offers guidance and information on their website - www.evermorecare.com. Families are also welcome to visit the homes, where the team will be happy to help them make the right choice.