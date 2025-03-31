Preston's moving way of marking Parkinson's Awareness Month

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Flagship classes for people with neurological conditions which began in Preston will keep dancing to celebrate Parkinson’s Awareness Month this April.

Neuro-Moves, innovative classes for people with Parkinson’s and other conditions, have been taking place at UCLAN since 2021 and are proving very beneficial.

“We’ve done a lot of research with our Neuro-Moves classes and participants report that the social aspect of the class is very important to them. If feeling low, they make themselves come along because they know that by the end of the sessions, they will feel better,” said co-founder of Lancashire-based LPM Dance, Helen Gould who has received an MBE for her work in this field.

“People with Parkinson’s can feel apathy and have depression but at our classes, they are able to feel part of a community and that really matters to them.”

A Neuro-Moves session.

The weekly sessions run by Dr Mel Brierley, use different dance styles to improve the fluidity of movement, co-ordination, balance and motor control of those with Parkinson’s and MS. People who’ve had strokes also attend and those with dementia are welcome too as are friends and family.

A funding boost from the National Lottery’s Reaching Communities Fund and Parkinson’s UK last year enabled the Preston classes to continue and for sessions to be introduced at Horse & Bamboo in Waterfoot, Rossendale.

Neuro-Moves sessions at UCLAN Dance, which are part of the Preston Moves programme also supported by Preston Council, take place on Wednesdays at 2pm and cost £3.50. Sessions in Rossendale happen on Mondays at 2pm and cost £3.50 including tea and biscuits.

Parkinson’s Awareness Month celebrates the birthday of James Parkinson who first recognised the condition back in 1817 and to mark World Parkinson’s Day, Helen will lead an online Neuro-Moves session on April 11. She led a similar online session in March to celebrate Let’s Dance, the UK-wide initiative backed by broadcaster, Angela Rippon.

The World Parkinson’s Day online session will begin with a seated-warm-up, gradually leading to exercises which can be done standing(optional). Access is via Facebook at https://fb.me/e/68jx00s91 or YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xeuKKCAihcs

For more information about LPM Dance and to book sessions, visit lpmdance.com