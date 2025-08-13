Preston's Jamie, Youngest Brit to Visit All 7 Continents Helps Break Internal Arctic Record with HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions)

9 -year-old world traveller Preston born James Meconi has now visited 92 countries, completed polar plunges in both the Arctic and Antarctic, camped on the Antarctic continent, and is on a mission to visit all 193 United Nations On 10.07.2025 in Svalbard Artic HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions) surpassed their own internal record for Arctic passenger travel, reaching 82° 25′ 6.1″ N, 24° 44′ 37″ E, beating their own previous record of 82° 05′ 71″ N, 20° 56′ 31″ E aboard the MS Fram.

Among the passengers was 9-year-old Jamie Meconi, already the youngest Brit to visit all seven continents ( aged 8 ). Jamie has now travelled to 92 countries in his quest to become the youngest person to visit all 193 United Nations to achieve the UN Nations Master title.

Jamie has been travelling his entire life, not just since his Antarctica expedition. On that historic journey, he achieved a purist continental landing in Antarctica, setting foot on the actual continent, and even camped overnight on the ice. While there, he completed the polar plunge in the Southern Ocean.

On this latest Arctic expedition, Jamie once again embraced the extremes, helping to break a new polar travel record and took an icy plunge into Arctic waters, completing the rare feat of polar plunges at both ends of the Earth.

James Meconi enjoying life on board HX Hurtigruten Expedition in Arctic

Accompanied by his mum, Hayley Meconi, a content creator and travel agent, Jamie took part in HX’s immersive onboard science program, which he loves as a world-schooled student.

“To witness Jamie’s excitement for exploration at such a young age is incredibly inspiring,” said Captain Terje Normann Nilsen. “This journey is about more than breaking records, it’s about fostering a love of discovery and understanding of our planet.”

Hayley regularly recommends HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions) to her clients for its exceptional expedition cruising experiences, blending world-class adventure with educational opportunities for travellers of all ages.

From camping on the Antarctic ice to reaching the northernmost edges of Svalbard, HX continues to push the boundaries of polar exploration while making history and inspiring future generations of explorers.

James Meconi with HX Hurtigruten Expedition Captain Terje Normann Nilsen

To follow Jamies adventures or to enquire about booking an expedition cruise you can follow Jamie and his mum on

https://www.instagram.com/hayley_france_meconi

https://www.facebook.com/share/16Af4xWLWB/?mibextid=wwXIfr