Preston Vault Youth Zone creates economic and social beenfits for city and Lancashire

Preston’s soon to open Vault Youth Zone is creating major economic and social benefits for the city and Lancashire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Construction of the ambitious project has created employment for 126 local workers with 21 of the subcontractors involved from within a 10-mile radius of its location opposite Preston Bus Station in the Harris Quarter.

The construction team has installed some 238 tonnes of steel and recycled more than 100 tonnes of waste from the site, representing about two-thirds of all waste generated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In total, the team has so far spent a grand total of more than 43,300 hours on Vault Youth Zone, spanning a site of 3,058sq metres / 32,900sq feet.

The team at Preston Vault Youth Zone

The project has also provided apprenticeships for 10 young people, with four site labourers having taken part in social engagement upskilling.

Due to open in late 2025, the facility will provide a dedicated space for young people aged eight to 19 with access to sports, arts, skills, mentoring, community and much more.

Vault Youth Zone, an independent Preston-based youth charity, will be staffed by full and part-time youth workers committed to helping young people feel safe, inspired, and ready to thrive for their future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Valerie Wise, Cabinet Member for Community Wealth Building and City Regeneration at Preston City Council, explained: “Invaluable projects such as Vault Youth Zone create essential economic and social impacts for local firms and people with key skills and talents. Vault Youth Zone is being delivered by our talents of today for our talents of tomorrow to use, enjoy and prosper through countless opportunities.”

Tim Jacques, chief executive officer of Preston Vault Youth Zone

Tim Jacques, chief executive officer of Vault Youth Zone, said: “Our core purpose is to help the city’s young people unleash their own unique potential and empower their futures. Enabling them to grow, create, connect and thrive is good for them and good for the city.

“To see positive social impact created through the development of this amazing building already demonstrates what we are all about.”

John Chesworth, chair of Preston’s Towns Fund Board, added: “Ensuring that local businesses and people and our wider Lancashire economy all benefit from the delivery of key schemes is always a key priority for us and it’s certainly been achieved with Vault Youth Zone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s an outstanding and much-needed project to greatly benefit young people and the city's social and physical regeneration and we applaud its outstanding aims and ambitions.”

Vault Youth Zone is being developed in partnership and with support from Preston City Council, including a grant from Preston’s Towns Fund Investment Programme and the Department for Culture, Media and Sports (DCMS) Youth Investment Fund. It will also be funded by a range of sources, including private sector contributions, and we are actively fundraising for its annual running costs.

With £1.5m per annum running costs the Vault team would love to hear from any local businesses which feel they can help.