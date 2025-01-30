Preston to lend support to global campaign raising awareness of violence against women and girls

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

University of Central Lancashire and local partners team up to host One Billion Rising for Justice (VDay) event

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston will once again support an annual global campaign to raise awareness of violence against women and girls.

The University of Central Lancashire and its Creative Communities Group are inviting the community to join them on Saturday 8 February to take part in the One Billion Rising for Justice (VDay) campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Held every year in February, One Billion Rising is a global event that brings people together to stand, sing and dance to demand an end to violence against women and girls. The event is inspired by the startling statistic that one in three women across the planet will be beaten or raped during her lifetime.

Phil Kaila from Salsa Northwest leads the One Billion rising dance

Russell Hogarth, University Honorary Fellow, community ambassador and co-founder and chair of the Creative Communities Group said: “We have been involved in this event, which is the biggest mass action in human history, since 2013 in a show of solidarity and support. The Preston gathering has grown in popularity every year and we hope that 2025 is the biggest yet.”

This free event will take place in the University’s Preston Campus Students’ Union (SU) Atrium between 12noon – 2.00pm on Saturday 8 February.

Phil Kaila from Salsa Northwest will again lead the ‘Break the Chain’ dance, the official song played at all One Billion events around the globe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year, the CCGUK is partnering with the University’s School of Law and Policing, No Whispers CIC, Certain Curtain Theatre Company and Lancashire SAFE Centre, based at Royal Preston Hospital.

Claire Moore, Director of Certain Curtain Theatre Company, said: "We stand in solidarity with the Creative Communities Group One Billion Rising event to amplify the call for change and an end to violence against women and girls globally.

“Since 1995, Certain Curtain Theatre Company has used the power of original drama to illuminate these issues, spark conversation, and inspire action. Together, through creativity and collective effort, we can challenge injustice and create a world where women and girls live free from violence and fear."

Helen Bingley, OBE JP DL High Sheriff of Lancashire, added: ‘’I would like to give a very loud ‘shout out’ to the Creative Communities Group One Billion Rising mass action to end violence against women and girls in their call to action.’’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event is open to all and doesn’t require booking. People are free to turn up on the day and parking is free throughout the day on the Preston Campus.

“Don't worry you don't have to dance, just come along to clap and support”, added Russell.

For more information, email Russell Hogarth on [email protected]