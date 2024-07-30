Preston skateboarder Sam Bamber wins the first ever Skatefest competition in North Yorkshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Lancashire skateboarder was crowned the first ever Skatefest champion in North Yorkshire at the weekend.

Sam Bamber age 20 from Preston stole the show in the men's vert competition which took place on Saturday in Malton. Sam bagged prizes and the prestigious trophy for his talents and efforts in the competition and laying down consistent runs.

The event was organised by skateboarder and Ryedale skate school owner Ryan Swain and he said "He was thrilled for Sam, I have seen him skate many times and the way he was executing tricks so consistently was a real spectacle for fellow skaters and spectators on Saturday.

Sam thoroughly deserved to win this one and has taken the crown of Skatefest 2024 champion and hopefully this will be a annual event giving young people a chance to compete and skate as well as showcase their skills for free on a national scale.

Sam performing a handplant at the competition