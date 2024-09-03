Preston site manager wins national accolade for house building quality

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A site manager of a new homes development in Preston has been recognised as one of the best in the UK after winning a top housing industry award.

Dave Mullally, who works for Wain Homes on The Paddocks development on Sandy Lane in Higher Bartle, is celebrating having received a Quality Award from the National House Building Council (NHBC) Pride in the Job Awards and will now be put forward for the prestigious national Seal of Excellence.

Running for 44 years, Pride in the Job Quality Awards are awarded by NHBC, the UK’s leading new homes warranty and insurance provider, and are the most highly regarded in the house-building industry and a prestigious benchmark for exceptional site managers. With only 449 winners selected out of more than 8,000 sites across the UK, the recipients represent the top 5% of UK site managers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richard Chamberlain, managing director at Wain Homes North West, said: “The standard of construction produced by Dave and the team at The Paddocks is one of the reasons Wain Homes was recently awarded five-star homebuilder status. It is reassuring for all of our customers to know their homes are being constructed by such a dedicated and skilful team and I am pleased this level of commitment has been recognised by the NHBC.”

Wain Homes NHBC Pride in the Job winner Dave Mullally (R) with assistant site manager Dan Tattersall

Judging for the awards is rigorous, with the current competition beginning in July last year. Each site manager is assessed across six key areas: consistency, attention to detail, leadership, interpretation of drawings and specifications, technical expertise and health and safety. Thousands of site inspections and meticulous scoring and verifications have taken place to decide the winning site managers.

Commenting on the awards, Steve Wood, CEO at NHBC said: “For more than four decades, Pride in the Job has underpinned NHBC’s purpose of raising standards in house building. The competition recognises the UK’s top site managers, showcasing best practice and rewarding excellence.

“Winning site managers demonstrate dedication, passion and leadership to ensure new homes are delivered to exacting construction quality standards. While house building is a team effort, we believe the greatest influence on the quality of a finished home is the calibre of the site manager and the way they inspire their team. Congratulations to all the winners.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The flagship competition has three categories for different sized businesses: small, medium and large house builders, plus a multi-storey category where site managers are working on projects up to seven storeys for multiple occupancy and finally the high-rise category for multiple occupancy projects over seven storeys.

The Quality Award winners will now go on to compete for Seal of Excellence and Regional Awards in the autumn, with the national Supreme Award winners unveiled in January 2025.