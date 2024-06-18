Preston pub team hits the highest of highs to raise funds

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A team of regulars from Lostock Alehouse in Lostock Hall, Preston, have raised more than £5,000 for Rosemere Cancer Foundation by summiting England’s highest mountain, Scafell Pike, while carrying a barrel of the pub’s award-winning beer all the way to the top with them!

In what is believed to be a world first for Scafell Pike, they then tapped (opened) the barrel at the summit trig point, offering other climbers up there a chance to enjoy a beer with them at the highest point in the land in exchange for a donation to Rosemere.

The nine gallon, 72 pint barrel of beer weighed 60 kilos (9.45 stones) and combined with difficult weather conditions, made for a difficult ascent and tricky descent despite the team having built a special Roman litter type carrying frame for the barrel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ben, whose dad Ray opened Lostock Alehouse four years ago and who was one of the carriers, said: “It's really hard to put into words what we have just achieved. The task that I naively put together was one that mentally and physically pushed people to their limits, myself particularly.

The team on their ascent of Scafell Pike

“At times when I wanted to just say that's enough for me, I genuinely thought about my family and others who would have wanted to give up but didn't when getting treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre. That really kicked me on. The weather changed from sunshine and views to thick damp cloud and drizzle. You could only see 20 metres ahead. The terrain underfoot was steep, uneven and at any time, an ankle could be twisted or broken. Scafell may not be the highest of the national three peaks but is known as the hardest underfoot.”

Ben added: “Nobody tells you about coming down being almost as hard as the ascent. The steepness and slippiness of the rocks made it extremely difficult. After landing back at the van, emotions were high. I cannot put into words the efforts that our team put in together. Absolute warriors, men and women I am proud to call friends.”

The team had left the alehouse just before 6 am. They arrived back at 6-45 pm and had a hero’s welcome when they returned later that evening for a victory party night led by vocalist Dean Doran that continued the fundraising.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team was inspired to fundraise for Rosemere Cancer Foundation after Ray lost his father Tom, best friend John Shingleston and just last year, his 56-year-old brother Dean all to cancer. Ben’s nanny Sandra also underwent successful treatment for breast cancer at Rosemere Cancer Centre.

Ben (front far right) and the team celebrate having reached the summit

Yvonne Stott, community and events fundraiser for Rosemere Cancer Foundation, said: “Many congratulation to the Lostock Alehouse team on an epic achievement. I think they found out why no one had ever before done what they managed to do in taking up a heavy barrel of beer! It was incredibly tough and we’re incredibly grateful for their support as well as very relieved everyone got up and down in one piece.”

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, the region's specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties.