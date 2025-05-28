Preston named among top 10 UK areas with the highest number of vacant homes, according to new study

Empty homes are becoming an increasingly visible issue in towns and cities across the UK. Whether they’re left unoccupied due to inheritance delays, investment speculation, or disrepair, these properties can become a blight on neighbourhoods and a wasted resource amid the housing crisis. But have you ever wondered which areas in the UK have the highest number of vacant homes?

A new study, conducted by real estate experts at Five Star Cash Offer, who specialise in buying properties directly from homeowners looking to sell quickly, analysed housing data from 200 areas across the UK. They used government figures to determine which areas had the highest share of vacant homes in relation to the total housing stock.

To get the full picture, the researchers looked at the number of empty residential properties in each area and compared this to the total number of homes.

Preston rounds out the top 10 with a 4.02% vacancy rate. Of the city’s 67,655 homes, 2,721 are currently empty. That might not raise eyebrows at first glance, but it’s yet another example of the steady issue of empty homes across urban areas.

Preston’s position on the list suggests that even economically active cities aren’t exempt. Reviving these homes could help alleviate pressure on buyers and renters alike.

Kingston upon Thames ranks 1st, reporting 3,303 vacant homes out of 70,527, a vacancy rate of 4.68%. Liverpool is 2nd, with 10,779 out of 232,952 homes unoccupied, or 4.63%. Middlesbrough ranks 3rd, with 3,030 out of 65,749 homes empty, or 4.61%. Torbay follows in 4th, with 3,135 vacant homes out of 70,082, equating to a 4.47% rate.

Bolsover is ranked 5th, with 1,693 out of 38,636 homes standing empty, a rate of 4.38%. Blackpool is 6th with 3,198 out of 73,328 homes vacant, or 4.36%. Hartlepool takes 7th, showing 1,932 vacant homes from 45,764, or 4.22%. Portsmouth is in 8th place with 3,702 of its 91,534 homes empty, or 4.04%. Burnley ranks 9th with 1,724 out of 42,788 homes unoccupied, a 4.03% vacancy rate.

At the other end of the scale, Havant, Westminster, Wyre, Lewisham, Crawley, Solihull, Test Valley, Gravesham, Chichester, and Bexley reported the lowest vacancy rates in the country. All ten areas had fewer than two per cent of homes standing empty, suggesting stronger housing demand, more efficient usage, or perhaps better local housing policies in play.

Elsewhere, major cities performed variably in the rankings. Brighton and Hove placed 12th overall, indicating higher vacancy pressures than most would expect. County Durham came in at 24th, Oxford at 31st, Leeds at 33rd, and Nottingham at 40th. Meanwhile, Sheffield landed at 68th, Birmingham at 73rd, Bristol at 145th, and Manchester much further down the table at 179th.

List of top 10 areas with the most vacant homes in the study:

Rank Area Total housing units Vacant housing units Vacant Homes Rate 1 Kingston Upon Thames 70,527 3,303 4.68 2 Liverpool 232,952 10,779 4.63 3 Middlesbrough 65,749 3,030 4.61 4 Torbay 70,082 3,135 4.47 5 Bolsover 38,636 1,693 4.38 6 Blackpool 73,328 3,198 4.36 7 Hartlepool 45,764 1,932 4.22 8 Portsmouth 91,534 3,702 4.04 9 Burnley 42,788 1,724 4.03 10 Preston 67,655 2,721 4.02