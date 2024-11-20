Preston Mayor to open new branch from Furness Building Society

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Furness Building Society has unveiled a new, enhanced branch in Preston city centre, as part of an extensive branch-wide refurbishment programme.

The Preston branch has relocated to a prime spot just 30 seconds away on Fishergate and boasts a new exterior design and interior layout, remodelled to create an inviting, relaxing space for members.

Officially launching the transformed branch, Councillor Phil Crowe, Mayor of Preston, will greet all five members of the Preston team, including one who has worked at the branch for more than 35 years.

The team will be welcoming new and existing members to the branch during a special coffee morning event on Tuesday, November 26.

As well as tasty refreshments, the event will provide a series of activities for young children and savers as well as a competition to win book vouchers.

The new Preston branch is also a drop-off point for the Cash4Kids charity Mission Christmas appeal, which aims to provide thousands of children living in poverty with a gift to open on Christmas day.

The building society’s new look captures a strategic shift from transactions to interactions, enabling the branch team to spend quality time alongside members to better understand and support their needs. The open-plan space is organised into distinct zones for specific services and bespoke guidance while the traditional counter has been replaced with a meet-and-greet desk to create a more engaging environment.

Kate Bethell, Preston Branch Manager at Furness Building Society, said:“At a time when many other high street banks are closing their doors, it’s really important to us to do whatever we can to keep ours open and continue serving the community here in Preston.

“I’m really looking forward to welcoming new and existing members to our newly-redesigned space on Fishergate. Members can expect to receive the usual warm and friendly service we have been providing here in the city for several decades.”

Simon Broadley, Chief Operating Officer at Furness Building Society, added: “We’re really proud to unveil our new Preston branch which sees us provide a modern and welcoming environment in a more central and convenient location.

“Updating our branch networks forms part of our strategy to ensure we grow sustainably, remain relevant and continue to place our human-led values at the heart of the member experience.

“At the same time, we’ve invested in our digital offer to unlock new and faster ways of transacting with us online and via an app. We’re committed to maintaining our position as a modern-day building society for members through all life’s journeys.”