Preston law firm supports charity Baby Beat

North West law firm Harrison Drury's Preston office is raising funds for mums and babies charity Baby Beat throughout 2025.

It means a diary of events to raise funds for Baby Beat, which is part of the Lancashire Teaching Hospitals Charity Family. There have already been bake sales and sweepstakes to kick-start the campaign and yesterday (Sunday, 27th April), two of the team, apprentice solicitor Ethan Jayne and talent acquisition specialist John Wilson, ran the Manchester Marathon, sponsored by colleagues as well as family and friends, for Baby Beat.

Beth Potts, Harrison Drury’s marketing executive, said: “Each year, all of our offices select a local charity to support and raise money for throughout that year. Each office nominates causes, which are then put to a vote and this year, Baby Beat came out on top for our Preston office. We have lots of activities planned, including a cycle event in June that is for both staff and clients.”

Joanna Allitt, fundraising manager for Baby Beat, said: “We are thrilled to have the backing of Harrison Drury and its clients. We are looking forward to getting to know Beth and the Preston team over the coming months and will give them whatever support we can to help their fundraising for us.”

Manchester Marathon fundraising for Baby Beat successfully ticked off the list for Ethan (left) and John, who both collected finishers’ medals, having been cheered on by John’s daughter Harper

Baby Beat funds specialist equipment, patient services and comforts, clinical care, local research, additional training and staff welfare projects at the Royal Preston Hospital’s Sharoe Green Maternity Unit so that its maternity and gynaecology teams can offer the best possible outcomes for babies and mums in the Central Lancashire and Chorley area.

Baby Beat also supports the hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), which is Lancashire and South Cumbria’s regional specialist NICU. It provides exceptional care for the most premature and poorly babies and their families from across the two counties. For further information on Baby Beat’s work and how to support, visit www.babybeat.org.uk