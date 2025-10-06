Preston Incorporated Law Society Appoints New President

Craig MacKenzie named as the new President of the Preston Incorporated Law Society

A leading crime lawyer has been sworn in as the new President of the Preston Incorporated Law Society (PILS).

Craig MacKenzie, Head of the High Profile & Private Crime Division at Forbes Solicitors, has been appointed President of the Preston Incorporated Law Society (PILS) for 2025–2026.

A nationally recognised criminal defence solicitor with nearly two decades of experience, Craig brings strategic leadership and forward-thinking insight to the role, succeeding outgoing President Ellen Woodward.

As President, he will lead the Society’s mission to champion legal excellence in Preston, promote collaboration across the profession, and support members as the legal landscape continues to evolve.

PILS, established in 1834, is one of the oldest legal societies in England. It plays a vital role in preserving the city’s legal heritage, while embracing the challenges and opportunities presented by modern practice. With hundreds of members across the region, the Society hosts regular professional events, networking forums, and its prestigious annual ball - all designed to foster knowledge-sharing and community among Preston’s legal professionals.

Craig has served on the PILS committee for several years, most recently as Vice President. Reflecting on his appointment, he said: “It’s an honour to serve as President of such a historic and respected organisation. Preston has long been a centre of legal excellence, and PILS plays an essential role in connecting legal professionals, promoting best practice, and keeping our community at the forefront of change.

“In a time of rapid legal and technological development, our Society offers a critical space for reflection, learning and collaboration. I look forward to working with the committee to build on that legacy and to deliver meaningful support for our members.”

Craig is a top-ranked Solicitor Advocate, recommended in leading directories, such as the Legal 500, Chambers and Partners, and Spears500, and leads on high-stakes defence work involving complex regulatory issues, white-collar crime, and serious high-profile allegations. At Forbes Solicitors, he also drives the firm’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) strategy within criminal law, applying AI to enhance forensic review, digital evidence analysis, and case-building tools for private clients and professionals under investigation.

His appointment signals a commitment to ensuring PILS remains relevant and forward-facing, rooted in tradition, but equipped to navigate the legal challenges of tomorrow.