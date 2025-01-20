Preston identified as one of the North West localities with highest rates of fuel poverty

User (UGC) Submitted

Electricity North West collaboration ramps up support for North West households during Energy Savers Week 2025

New research has revealed the North West still has some of the highest rates of fuel poverty.

Launched to mark Energy Savers Week, the research, carried out by power network operator Electricity North West, reveals 14.4% of households in its region are considered to be in fuel poverty.

The fuel poverty rate rises to 18.1% in Preston and is as high as 23.7% in Gorton, Manchester. By comparison, the South East’s fuel poverty rate is 9.7%.

The research was carried out as part of Electricity North West’s Take Charge campaign. The campaign has seen the power network operator pair with Energy Saving Trust and Citizens Advice North West.

Already, the free service, which provides crucial support to those in need, has been accessed by more than 43,000 North West residents. Close to 16,000 people have been helped to maximise their income and 3,000 have received direct support to assist with their debts.

Samantha Loukes, head of customer inclusion at Electricity North West said: “There are many reasons why the North West is impacted. A combination of older, inefficient housing stock and lower than average incomes has meant rising energy costs have hit hard. North West residents can speak to our Take Charge Citizens Advice experts in confidence to help take control of their bills. As well as advice and tips, there’s also funding and grants available to help make homes warmer and more energy efficient.”

As part of Energy Savers Week (20th – 26th January) the service is offering even more support for customers in Electricity North West’s operating area.

Supporting the campaign is local money saving expert, Thrifty Clair, who will share her top energy saving tips and raise awareness of the service. “I've been a keen money-saver since 2011 and in April 2017, my brand was created as a way for me to share tips and ideas,” added Thrifty Clair. “I've made it my mission to try to normalise living below your means and incorporating thrifty things into my day-to-day life to save little and often. Soaring energy bills have impacted a lot of people and it's something I'm asked about a lot. I’m pleased to be teaming up with Take Charge to help share my thoughts and advice.”

Being in fuel poverty means that the household’s energy efficiency rating is Band D or below, and their disposable income, after housing and fuel costs, is below the poverty line.**

Electricity North West is investing £8 million in the Take Charge service to support people in the North West.

For more information and support contact Take Charge on (freephone) 0808 169 9924, WhatsApp 07893 950999 go to www.takechargetoday.co.uk