Preston Grasshoppers signs Aussie to tackle marketing and admin

Preston Grasshoppers Rugby Football Club has appointed PR and marketing specialist Jackie Ballard to the role of marketing and administration officer, based at the club’s headquarters and grounds on Lightfoot Lane, Preston.

Previously working in a PR and content marketing role at Preston-based Freshfield PR agency, Jackie has a wealth of experience across many marketing disciplines and is an accomplished copywriter and event organiser.

In her new position, Jackie will lead the promotion of the club’s major community events, including the popular Hopfest beer and gin festival in July and the annual fireworks night in November. She will also oversee external bookings for the club’s event facilities and drive engagement across its social media platforms.

John Chesworth, chairman, Preston Grasshoppers said: “Jackie joins us at an exciting and important time for Preston Grasshoppers. We’re forming a new operational team to help grow our club’s presence both on and off the pitch both by expanding our hospitality offerings and strengthening our community ties through sport.

Jackie Ballard pictured with Preston Grasshoppers Chairman John Chestworth

“Our goal is to make the club a welcoming space for the whole community, and having the right people in our operational team is key to that vision. Jackie has already made a great impact since joining, and she clearly brings the energy, experience, and passion we’re looking for.”

Originally from Australia, Jackie moved to the UK 30 years ago, settling permanently in Preston after working and living in London and Oxford. She has worked in various marketing roles across the professional services sector and she has contributed extensively as a volunteer to local sports and community groups.

Jackie previously served as a committee member at Myerscough Junior Football Development Club and currently hosts overseas players for Fulwood and Broughton Cricket Club. She also sits on the committee for the Friends of the Guild Wheel, working with Preston City Council and Lancashire County Council to preserve the 21-mile cycle route around the city.

Commenting on her appointment at Preston Grasshoppers, she said: “As an Aussie, sport is in my DNA. While I might not be out on the rugby pitch, it’s great to be supporting Preston Grasshoppers behind the scenes and helping the club thrive. Everyone here has been so welcoming, I’m really enjoying being part of such a passionate and committed team.

“Preston Grasshoppers is more than just a rugby club. It’s a hub for so many sports, including squash, archery, and cricket. It is also a place where people come together to celebrate life’s milestones. It’s a brilliant club with so much potential.”

Established in 1869, Preston Grasshoppers is one of the founding clubs behind the Rugby Football Union and has a long history as a well-known and popular rugby club in the North West. As well as its senior and junior rugby teams, it hosts a wide range of other sports and has three function rooms for both business and private hire.