Preston funding success in continuing to fight city centre crime

The city’s BID has successfully lobbied the Police & Crime Commissioner for continued funding, to be spent in Preston city centre.

Lancashire’s Police & Crime Commissioner, Clive Grunshaw, has successfully secured £1.7m of funding from central Government, to tackle crime and disorder in Lancashire.

‘Operation Centurion’ funding has already proven to have had a positive impact in the city centre, and it is welcome news that Preston will, again, receive the financial support.

‘Operation Centurion’ Funding will continue to help authorities in the fight against crime and anti-social behaviour, here in Preston, and across Lancashire.

Mike Pixton from Preston BID and P&CC Clive Grunshaw

The funding, allocated for 2025/26, builds on the success of the previous Operation Centurion scheme, which has already led to over 732 arrests in county hotspots between July 2023 and January 2025.

The additional investment will enable increased foot patrols in areas of the city centre, and its suburbs, reinforcing efforts to make communities safer.

The funding will also further support the Lancashire Violence Reduction Network (LVRN), which delivers targeted policing through Operation Grip. This approach involves high-visibility, intensive foot patrols in areas identified as having an increased risk of serious violence, ensuring a proactive response to crime and disorder.

The announcement has been welcomed by John Boydell, Chair of Preston BID, who emphasised the importance of visible policing in supporting businesses and local communities.

He added: “Ensuring the safety of Preston’s businesses and visitors is a key priority, and this funding will help maintain a strong police presence in areas that need it most.

“The success of Operation Centurion has already been clear to see, and this investment will build on that, ensuring our city centre remains a safe and welcoming place for everyone.”

The funding will be distributed across Lancashire, with a focus on areas where operational data highlights a need for additional policing resources.

Lancashire’s Police and Crime Commissioner, Clive Grunshaw, said: “I’m really pleased that the Government has agreed to continue funding dedicated hotspot policing to tackle crime and anti-social behaviour.

“This investment will boost our response to the issues that matter most to local people and help prevent crime before it happens.

“As we rebuild neighbourhood policing with bobbies on the beat in their communities, tackling anti-social behaviour will remain an absolute priority. I will continue to provide the Chief Constable with the backing needed to protect every corner of the county, in hotspots and beyond.”