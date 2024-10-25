Preston eye hospital celebrates five years of ‘Outstanding’ patient care

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

NHS independent eye health provider SpaMedica is marking the fifth birthday of its Preston hospital, celebrating half a decade of industry-leading patient care in Central Lancashire, and a commitment to investing in the next generation of optical professionals.

The Preston clinic, centrally located in Albert Edward House, provides cataract surgery for local NHS patients in just four to eight weeks, compared to a national target of 18 weeks.

With free parking facilities on site, the hospital also offers a complimentary door-to-door transport service for those who might otherwise struggle to travel to and from their appointments.

The SpaMedica Preston team

Consistently rated as excellent by patients on the NHS website, Preston patient Peter Shaw said: “I chose SpaMedica for cataract surgery on both of my eyes, following recommendations from former patients. The attention I received was superb. From the speed of appointments to the efficiency and friendliness of all the staff; from start to finish, it was exceptional.”

Since opening in 2019, the hospital has been rated ‘outstanding’ by the Care Quality Commission. Karen Knapton, CQC head of hospital inspection, said: “When we inspected SpaMedica Preston, we were extremely impressed by the level of care people received. Attending hospital for any kind of medical procedure can be daunting, but staff put patients at ease immediately upon arrival, explained their treatment and were extremely caring, kind and respectful throughout their stay.”

Michelle Thornhill is hospital manager at SpaMedica Preston, and has her own reason to celebrate soon, reaching a milestone of five years with the company later this year. She relocated from the Skelmersdale hospital to lead the Preston team in 2023.

She said: “The lovely thing about our team in Preston - a number of whom live in the local area - is that we welcome patients like they’re family. It’s special because it’s one-to-one care and we're very proud of the service we provide.

“Improving patients' vision and giving them their quality of life back is what makes the job worthwhile. We receive dozens of cards of thanks, which make us feel incredibly valued. One patient even said to us ‘not only superheroes wear capes’!”

SpaMedica, which is headquartered in Bolton, not only delivers exceptional care to its patients but also prioritises the development of its employees.

Michelle added: “Earlier this year the company was honoured with the Investors in People Platinum accreditation, the highest possible rating that has been achieved by just 7% of member organisations globally. It recognises outstanding people management and employee development, and that’s something we champion here in Preston.”

Jordan Kenworthy, the hospital’s lead healthcare technician, said: “I started as an HCT [healthcare technician] when Preston opened in 2019 and over the years, I’ve experienced the hospital grow and expand into a busy site. I’ve had the pleasure of working alongside colleagues with great expertise and I’ve made lifelong friendships.

“After being with the company for two years I had an amazing opportunity to study a Level 5 apprenticeship, which helped me gain further knowledge and skills. I progressed to a role as a scrub nurse, and last year I was promoted to lead HCT, which I really enjoy.”

Michelle concluded: “I’m so proud of everything the team has achieved in the past five years. It’s hugely rewarding to make a difference to people in the local community and we look forward to helping more patients in the future.”

Patients who wish to be referred to SpaMedica Preston for NHS cataract surgery should speak to their optician or GP.