Preston dares to dream - get your tickets for the final at the Flag Market's Fanzone!

Is it actually coming home?

After last night’s scintillating semi-final against the Netherlands, England now face their biggest challenge yet – a final against Spain, in Berlin, this Sunday night.

And what better place to experience the Three Lions magic than Preston’s Euros Fanzone which is preparing itself for yet another showpiece on Sunday – and tickets are fast selling out!

The gates open at the earlier time of 6.00pm for an 8pm kick-off, to ensure fans get their spot in plenty of time for the first whistle. Fanzone entertainers will lead the charge before the match, which could lead to a historic night in front of the iconic Harris Building.

English knights at Preston's FanZone

All tables have already sold out within minutes of the final whistle but standing tickets are available now for just £6 +BF.

Grab your flags, don your hats and shirts and be part of the action.

John Chesworth, executive chair of Harrison Drury solicitors, sponsors of the city’s Fanzone, said: “I am delighted that we go again on Sunday, and this time it’s really serious! The Fanzone has been a brilliant addition to the city centre; the atmosphere has been electric, and people have really embraced the event.

“It’s been a wonderful tournament and has shown the very best of Preston with the city’s diverse communities coming together to enjoy the spirit of the game.”

A spokesperson for Preston BID said: "There’s no doubt that Preston has done itself proud over the past month with fans turning up, whatever the weather, to cheer on the team and enjoy the games in a unique way, before going on to celebrate in city centre venues - it’s been brilliant to witness.

“There’s just one more hurdle to clear now, let’s keep everything crossed, for the trophy and big celebration, in Preston, and across the country!”

Tickets for the event are available now at PrestonFanZone.com - (please check the terms and conditions of entry before purchase)