Preston care home kitchen manager’s fundraising adventure to Cambodia for local hospital

Rad Tingle, kitchen manager at Ribble Court Care Home in Much Hoole, Preston, part of Sandstone Care Group, is set to take on a 10-day trek across Cambodia with Ribble Court manager Dawn Fawthrop tagging along for support!

A committed fundraiser, Rad has supported several charitable causes over the past few years and has previously raised money for Lancashire Teaching Hospitals renal unit, where he was once a patient.

His dedication to giving back stems from personal experience. Rad has Von Hippel-Lindau (VHL) syndrome, a rare inherited genetic disorder that causes tumours and cysts to grow in various parts of the body, including the brain, spinal cord, eyes, inner ear, pancreas, and kidneys.

The two are starting their trek around Cambodia at the beginning of November and will start the 10-day trek at Angkor Wat, one of Cambodia’s oldest temples and a famous UNESCO heritage site. Covering more than 400 acres, Angkor Wat is the largest religious monument in the world.

The daring pair aim to raise £3,500 for Lancashire Teaching Hospitals renal unit which also took care of Rad during a recent kidney transplant and continues to support him in his ongoing treatment.

Rad said: “Both myself and Dawn are beyond excited to take on this challenge, neither of us have ever been to Cambodia and while it will be a challenge, we can’t wait to see the sights on our trek and immerse ourselves in the culture and history, all while raising money for such a life changing cause. I am so thankful to Dawn for joining me on this adventure of a lifetime and all the support she has given me.”

Having seen first-hand the positive impact of charity funding on patient care and wellbeing, he has since embarked on a series of adrenaline-fuelled fundraising events, including skydives, abseils and zipline challenges. His dedication was recognised when he was shortlisted for Charity Fundraiser of the Year at the Best of Lancashire Awards 2023.

Steven Hamblett, operations director at Sandstone Care, said: "Rad and Dawn are absolute inspirations to everyone at Ribble Court and beyond. His resilience and passion for helping others are remarkable, and we are incredibly proud to support his latest fundraising challenge. We encourage everyone to get behind him and donate to this worthy cause. We can’t wait to hear about their adventures in Cambodia.”

To support Rad and make a donation, visit: Rad Tingle is fundraising for Lancashire Teaching Hospitals Charity