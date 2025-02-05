Preston care home has a hoot with owl visitors!
Last week, the Ripon-based company brought three owls and a Harris Hawk to the care home. Casper the barn owl and Spud the tawny owl proved especially popular with everyone.
Friends and family of the people who live at the home were also invited to meet and learn about the owls. Everyone had the opportunity to get up close to the birds and even pet them if they wished.
Jayne Farrow, Activities Coordinator at Penwortham Grange and Lodge, said: “We have many residents who enjoy watching wildlife, particularly birds. We chose this experience as a way of learning more about the birds and getting to see them up close, and at the same time bringing people together through shared interests.
She added: “We got to see some of the birds in flight which was incredible. It was a unique experience and our residents couldn’t believe how fast they flew from one corner of the room to the other.”
Mary, who lives at the home, laughed whilst Casper flew above her saying “He's making quite a draft isn't he!”
Leila, one of many residents charmed by the fluffy quartet, jokingly said: "Is he a wise owl; will he tell us what’s for tea?"
Penwortham Grange and Lodge Care Home is part of the Orchard Care Homes group, which operates 23 care homes in the Midlands and the North of England.
The Owl Adventures visit is typical of both the home and the group’s dedication to enriching its residents' lives; with a commitment to crafting personalised and meaningful experiences that cater to each resident’s unique needs and preferences.
Penwortham Grange and Lodge Care Home provides residential care, residential dementia care and short-term respite care. It holds a ‘good’ rating with the Care Quality Commission.
For more information on Orchard Care Homes please call 01423 859859. Last year the group won Outstanding Care Home Provider at the Stars of Social Care Awards. Every home across its portfolio has achieved a five-star food rating.