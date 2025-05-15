Preston care home celebrates the 80th anniversary of VE Day

Sherwood Court in Preston marked the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day in style by throwing a 1940s afternoon tea party to remember.

The home was decorated in red, white and blue and residents and staff dressed up in their 1940s-inspired glad rags and enjoyed an afternoon of music and dancing. Head chef Gary Anson whipped up a delicious selection of freshly-baked biscuits, sandwiches, cakes and pastries for the occasion, all washed down with pots of tea and a celebratory glass of fizz to mark the occasion.

Residents observed the national two-minute silence and listened again to Churchill’s iconic speech accepting Germany’s surrender and an address from the Queen.They reminisced about their memories of VE Day and watched clips of the celebrations that took place outside Buckingham Palace and all across London.

Elizabeth Brotherton, General Manager at Sherwood Court said: “Many of our residents can remember the end of the war and we all know what it meant for our country so we wanted to celebrate the date and listen to our residents’ memories of the war and the experiences they lived through.”

Sherwood Court is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Sherwood Court provides nursing care, residential care, respite care and dementia care.

