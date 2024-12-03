Preston-based North West Law Firm Napthens Toasts New Tap Room for Lakes Brew Co
Opening in 2025 in Ambleside, the tap room will offer the independent company's craft beers and other drinks in a ‘vibrant, inclusive, family-friendly' space for locals and visitors.
Lakes Brew Co was established in 2021 by four friends committed to craft beer - Michelle Gay, Steve Ricketts, Paul Sheldon and Matt Clarke.
Since 2022, Lakes Brew Co has operated a monthly pop-up tap facility at its brewery on Mintsfeet industrial estate, Kendal but wanted to provide a permanent room.
The team at Napthens was headed by partner Jamie Allison, head of real estate and head of the firm’s Cumbria office in Kendal, alongside senior associate solicitor Yasmin Blamire, head of licensing Gill Sherratt and licensing executive Suzanne Marchese.
In 2023 Napthens was appointed as legal adviser to the Society of Independent Brewers (SIBA), the UK’s largest beer trade association, representing more than 700 independent craft breweries, suppliers, homebrewers and bottleshops nationwide.
Jamie said: “As legal adviser to SIBA, a committed supporter of the brewing industry and dedicated to achieving the best for our clients in Cumbria, Napthens was ideally placed to advise Lakes Brew Co on its expansion plans.
“The co-founders are passionate about craft beer and with our legal support, they can now deliver an even better and bigger independent business with their flagship tap room in Ambleside. We can help businesses such as theirs to thrive and avoid becoming mired in complex legal matters that might hamper their growth.”
Steve Ricketts, co-founder of Lakes Brew Co, added: “A central Lakes tap room has been a long-term ambition. We’re delighted to have secured a fantastic space in Ambleside with the guidance of Napthens and look forward to throwing open the doors in early 2025.”
Lakes Brew Co has invited Toast of Windermere to be the onsite food vendor at the new tap room.