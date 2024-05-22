Preston adoption charity marks 90th anniversary with 40-mile trek

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A group at an adoption charity based in Preston has completed a 40-mile walk to mark their 90th anniversary.

On Saturday 11 May a group of 11 triumphed as they completed the 40 mile route from Keswick to Barrow. Initially inspired by Adoptee Barry Cullen, who has completed the walk 9 times now and raised huge amounts of money for Caritas Care in the past, staff and friends of the charity joined him to celebrate their 90th year as a charity.

Barry, who was adopted at the age of 4 months said, “I was brought up in a loving family. My experience was very positive and I am a true advocate for adoption. My aim is to raise awareness and funds for Caritas Care as the work they do in finding loving families for children who are waiting for adoption is something that is very close to my heart.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I was delighted to be part of Team Caritas Care at this year’s event. I am incredibly grateful to Caritas Care for all they did for me.”

Team Caritas Care at 90 Walkers

The Keswick to Barrow charity walk is a renowned event in the UK’s charity calendar. It is a challenge that takes its participants through the picturesque yet demanding landscape of the Lake District, raising much needed funds for local charities.

“Taking part in this year’s walk was about more than just walking from A to B,” remarked Lindsey Duckworth, Marketing Manager and proud member of Team Caritas Care. “It was testimony to the power of teamwork, determination, and dedication of every member of staff at Caritas Care. We all truly believe in the work we do and that we can make lives better for the people we support day in day out. This is what spurred us on and got us all to the finishing line”

“We are enormously proud of Barry, the staff and friends who undertook this huge challenge – it’s such a remarkable achievement,” said Susan Swarbrick, CEO. “It’s wonderful to see the results of the work we do affecting people like Barry so positively. We could not make such a difference for people like him without the dedication and passion that comes from our fantastic team here at Caritas Care. The impact of this challenge will be felt far beyond the finish line.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad