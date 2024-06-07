Praise for pupil behaviour and personal development at Northbrook Primary Academy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ofsted recognises the school is “ambitious for all pupils to achieve well”

Ofsted has commended Northbrook Primary Academy Academy, part of Endeavour Learning Trust, for being a “caring school”, where “everyone is made to feel welcome” and the “children are happy in school”, at its recent two-day inspection on 1st and 2nd May.

The report describes relationships between the children and staff as “respectful and supportive” and that “behaviour across the school is positive”.

The school’s new curriculum is cited as being “ambitious” with clear “intent” and that children “with SEND receive the support that they need so they can access the full curriculum”.

Inspectors acknowledged the significant improvement since the previous assessment of Northbrook, which was conducted before the school joined Endeavour Learning Trust and was then rated inadequate in all areas.

Improvements have been noted across all areas and both pupils' personal development and behaviour and attitudes are now rated as ‘good’. Importantly, inspectors recognised that school leaders have a clear understanding of the steps needed to continue this improvement journey.

Mark Cunniffe, Headteacher at Northbrook, said: “During the visit inspectors praised our robust safeguarding processes and clear behaviour routines, which create a positive learning environment. They highlighted the positive impact of our HEART values and recognised our students' respect and empathy. The school’s steady improvement and sustainable change were also commended, with the lead inspector expressing he would be happy for his own children to attend our school.

“This is testament to the care and commitment of our staff, the wider team within Endeavour Learning Trust, the continued support of our parents, and of course, a celebration of our wonderful children. I welcome Ofsted’s recognition of the improvements underway here at Northbrook, and the helpful recommendations, which we are already beginning to address.”

