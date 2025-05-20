Positive Start To The Season For Preston Racer Freddie Barnes

“This weekend we raced for Owen and Shane; everything was for them"

Preston racer Freddie Barnes was at round 2 of the Bennetts British Superbike championship at the weekend racing in the Quattro British Supersport championship at Donington Park aboard his Sencat by Swan Racing Triumph 765.

The weekend started with 2 free practice sessions to get the bike dialled in for the weekend. In qualifying on Saturday morning he managed to get through to Q2 by securing 6th place to take him through. Q2 saw him qualify on the grid for Saturday afternoon's Sprint Race. He had a respectable 19th place finish.

Freddie - ““It was a fun race, not the best 1st lap and I gave myself some work to do but made my through to a good result"

Freddie makes his way down pit lane at Donington Park. Photo Colin Port

The Feature Race on Sunday.

It was a 27th place finish in the second Supersport race on Sunday afternoon. He made a mistake on the opening lap which dropped him a long way back but he didn’t give up and pulled his way back through the field.

Freddie – “This weekend we raced for Owen and Shane; everything was for them"

The Sprint race was a lot of fun which I really enjoyed. I had a terrible first lap and gave myself some work to do but made it through to a good result.

Preston racer Freddie Barnes on the grid with his dad and team owner Chris. Photo Colin Port

The feature race was a little bit more difficult; I had an awful first lap and lost a lot of places. However, it was a good weekend, and we learnt a lot. We have a good break now before Snetterton to re-group"

Freddie would like to thank the team and all their sponsors as usual for their support.

Next up is Snetterton over the weekend of 20-22nd May.