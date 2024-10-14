Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Shenanigans is bringing you Pop-Punk and Kerrang! classics to The Ferret this Friday, featuring tribute band Dayz Gone By!

Join the Shenanigans DJs for an evening of 90's/00's MTV2/Skuzz nostalgia this Friday!

PLUS! Amazing live performance from Dayz Gone By: 5 man punk/emo covers band from Blackpool trying to recapture our fast escaping youth.

Expect classics from: Green Day // The Hives // Jawbreaker // Jimmy Eat World // Korn // Linkin Park // My Chemical Romance // New Found Glory // No Doubt // Paramore // The Offspring // Papa Roach // Puddle of Mudd // Rage Against The Machine // Sum 41 + Many more!

Get your band tees on and your flaming Converse out!!

Music starts at 7pm – ends 2am

£8 advance / More on the door - skiddle.com/e/40131472

All ages welcome. Under 18s must be accompanied by a responsible adult.

Accessible ground floor venue, stage, bar & facilities.

Dog friendly venue.

The Ferret, 55 Fylde Road, Preston, PR1 2XQ