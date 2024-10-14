Pop-Punk Nostalgia at The Ferret This Friday!
Join the Shenanigans DJs for an evening of 90's/00's MTV2/Skuzz nostalgia this Friday!
PLUS! Amazing live performance from Dayz Gone By: 5 man punk/emo covers band from Blackpool trying to recapture our fast escaping youth.
Expect classics from: Green Day // The Hives // Jawbreaker // Jimmy Eat World // Korn // Linkin Park // My Chemical Romance // New Found Glory // No Doubt // Paramore // The Offspring // Papa Roach // Puddle of Mudd // Rage Against The Machine // Sum 41 + Many more!
Music starts at 7pm – ends 2am
£8 advance / More on the door - skiddle.com/e/40131472
All ages welcome. Under 18s must be accompanied by a responsible adult.
Accessible ground floor venue, stage, bar & facilities.
Dog friendly venue.
The Ferret, 55 Fylde Road, Preston, PR1 2XQ