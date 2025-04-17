PNECET’s cracking gift for patients

By Julie Frankland
Contributor
Published 17th Apr 2025, 15:21 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2025, 15:44 BST
PNECET’s Jack Mountain (far left), Courtney Kirkham and Mo Patel hand over their donation of Easter Eggs to the Critical Care Unit team represented, from the left, by Speciality Business Manager Joanne Agnew, Matron Sarah McMullan and Unit Manager Claire WilcoxPNECET’s Jack Mountain (far left), Courtney Kirkham and Mo Patel hand over their donation of Easter Eggs to the Critical Care Unit team represented, from the left, by Speciality Business Manager Joanne Agnew, Matron Sarah McMullan and Unit Manager Claire Wilcox
Patients being treated on the Critical Care Unit at the Royal Preston Hospital plus their families and ward staff can enjoy a cracking treat this bank holiday weekend after PNE Community and Education Trust (PNECET) gifted them a consignment of Easter eggs.

A trio of PNECET staff visited the unit to meet with members of its team and drop off the eggs at the invitation of Lancashire Teaching Hospitals Charity.

Rebecca Arestidou, who is the charity’s trust, grant, fundraising impact & project officer, said: “Thank you to PNECET for thinking of some of our most poorly patients, their families and the Critical Care Unit team, who will be working over the Easter weekend to look after them. We are very grateful. The eggs are sure to cheer everyone up.”

To find out more about the charity team’s work, go to lthcharity.org.uk

