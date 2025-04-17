PNECET’s cracking gift for patients
Patients being treated on the Critical Care Unit at the Royal Preston Hospital plus their families and ward staff can enjoy a cracking treat this bank holiday weekend after PNE Community and Education Trust (PNECET) gifted them a consignment of Easter eggs.
A trio of PNECET staff visited the unit to meet with members of its team and drop off the eggs at the invitation of Lancashire Teaching Hospitals Charity.
Rebecca Arestidou, who is the charity’s trust, grant, fundraising impact & project officer, said: “Thank you to PNECET for thinking of some of our most poorly patients, their families and the Critical Care Unit team, who will be working over the Easter weekend to look after them. We are very grateful. The eggs are sure to cheer everyone up.”
To find out more about the charity team’s work, go to lthcharity.org.uk