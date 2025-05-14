PM+M’s ‘Positive Impact’ programme supports 20+ charities with time, resources and expertise – and opens applications for the year ahead

PM+M – the Blackburn and Bury-based chartered accountancy, business advisory and financial planning group – is once again inviting local charities and community organisations to apply for support through its ‘Positive Impact’ programme, as the firm begins a new financial year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PM+M – the Lancashire-headquartered chartered accountancy, business advisory and financial planning group – is once again inviting local charities and community organisations to apply for support through its ‘Positive Impact’ programme, as the firm begins a new financial year.

Now in its second year, Positive Impact is PM+M’s community support initiative and a central part of its wider Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) strategy. It provides a mix of practical donations, sponsorship, and volunteering — all designed to help charitable organisations across Lancashire and Greater Manchester deliver their services and grow their reach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the last 12 months, PM+M has supported over 20 organisations – including Blackburn and Darwen Youth Zones, East Lancashire Hospice, Child Action North West, Pendleside Hospice, Prevent Breast Cancer, Lancashire Women, Advocacy Focus, Blackburn with Darwen Age UK, Ashgrove Community Centre and numerous food banks. The team has also clocked up more than 135 hours of volunteering.

Tara Maynard, Claire Astley and Helen Clayton

Applications for the next round of Positive Impact support are now open, and PM+M is particularly keen to hear from smaller, grassroots or underrepresented organisations that may not always have access to regular funding or corporate backing. The support will remain wide-ranging and locally focused.

Tara Maynard, partner in PM+M’s financial planning team and a member of the Positive Impact committee, said: "The first year of Positive Impact has exceeded all expectations. We’ve built meaningful relationships with local charities and seen first-hand the difference that small acts of support — whether through time, resources or collaboration — can make. As we move into our new financial year, we’re excited to continue this work and to hear from even more brilliant community organisations doing great things in our region."

Helen Clayton, managing partner at PM+M, said: “I have always been proud of how we, as a team at PM+M, have given back to our communities. Creating the Positive Impact initiative has provided us with additional resources to focus on how and where and why we give back, creating time for people to volunteer alongside the financial contributions, which we have increased too. I look forward to another year ahead where we can add value to others, helping them to achieve more.”

Charities and community groups interested in applying for support can email [email protected] for more information.