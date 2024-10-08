PM+M names new Audit, Accounting and Advisory Director

By Matt Neary
Contributor
Published 8th Oct 2024, 14:25 BST
Updated 8th Oct 2024, 14:26 BST
Simon Read joins PM+M as a director in the Audit, Accounting + Advisory team

PM+M - the Lancashire-headquartered chartered accountancy, business advisory and financial planning group - has grown its leadership team with the appointment of Simon Read who is now a director in the audit, accounting + advisory team.

Simon joins PM+M from Azets where he worked for 10 years. Prior to that he worked at Baker Tilly (RSM Tenon). He studied Economics and Finance at the University of Manchester, graduating in 2010.

Simon specialises in managing portfolios of clients with turnovers ranging from £100k to £100m+, and has significant experience working with owner-managed SMEs, PE-backed businesses, UK subsidiaries of international groups, large online retailers, manufacturers, sports and logistics businesses – both in the UK and abroad. His specific areas of expertise are external audit and financial reporting.

Chris Johnson &amp; Simon Read
Chris Johnson &amp; Simon Read

He will be working closely with Chris Johnson, partner; Ceri Dixon, partner; and the wider audit, accounting + advisory team.

Commenting on his appointment, Simon said: “I have long admired PM+M so I am delighted to now be part of the team. It is well known for being a client focused firm that puts excellence at the heart of everything it does. I feel that I can help build on that reputation by bringing some first-class experience to the business.”

Chris Johnson added: “Simon is a highly respected professional, so it is fantastic to welcome him. Over the years he has built up a formidable standing and has led a wide range of client portfolios. I am confident that his knowledge and experience will add immense value - both to his clients and our people.”

