PM+M appoints new tax manager

Lancashire chartered accountancy, business advisory and financial planning group - PM+M - has named Sinead Watson as its newest tax manager.

Sinead began her finance career in 2008 and has spent the last 16 years working at Azets (formerly Baldwins & Cassons Business Advisers LLP). During that time, her work included overseeing the corporation tax affairs for over 400 companies. She also managed a portfolio of HNWI clients, was heavily involved in the firm’s R&D function, and led on advisory work.

Sinead’s new role will see her focus primarily on the owner managed business sector, mainly working in an advisory capacity on a wide variety of projects, including share transactions – such as company buy backs and EMI schemes, succession planning and management buy outs. Her remit will also include working with family businesses - from managing their tax affairs to remuneration planning; and she will have a portfolio of corporation tax clients.

Commenting on her appointment, Sinead said: “I pride myself on being enthusiastic and motivated, so I knew my first move after so many years had to be right. I’d admired PM+M’s reputation for delivering high quality work and their collaborative approach so it felt like the right decision to progress my career. I’m already enjoying my work and I’m looking forward to helping my clients to achieve their goals.”

Roger Phillips – tax partner – added: “The demand for our tax services is growing all the time, but we only want to build our team with the right people. Sinead’s drive and technical expertise really stood out and I’m confident she will become an intrinsic and much valued colleague over the coming months.”