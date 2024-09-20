Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Finance firm announces newest cohort of apprentices

PM+M - the Lancashire-based chartered accountancy, business advisory and financial planning group - has appointed ten new apprentices who will now be working across the firm’s various divisions as they kick start their careers in the finance sector. This is the second year in a row that 10 apprenticeships have been offered, and once again demonstrates the firm’s commitment to nurturing young talent in the region.

Working across the Blackburn and Bury offices and joining the audit, accounting and cloud accounting teams is: Adam Ball, Isabelle Parkinson, Dylan Brogden, Ayaz Adam, Elle Hilton, Aaliya Vali and Maria Gomes. They will all be the studying towards the Association of Accounting Technicians qualification.

Additionally, Zain Shahzad joined the audit team in August, where he will be undertaking the Level 7 Professional Accountant apprenticeship, working towards being a Chartered Accountant.

Kyle Doherty, a student at Manchester Metropolitan University also joined the audit team in August. Kyle has joined for his placement year.

The final apprentice, Beth Sant, has joined the financial planning team as a trainee client relationship associate and will be studying a Level 3 Business Administration apprenticeship.

All new trainees will take part in the firm’s Apprentice Bootcamp to learn about PM+M. They will work closely in their respective teams to gain practical experience alongside their respective study programmes.

Clayton – managing partner of PM+M – said: “September is always a highlight of the year as we welcome the newest apprentices to the PM+M team. Every single one of them has demonstrated a desire to succeed and excel which is inspiring. Our focus will now be supporting them as they achieve their career goals and ensuring they become an integral part of the business where they can succeed.”