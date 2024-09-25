PM+M acquire Ribble Valley Mortgages

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

PM+M announces acquisition of Ribble Valley Mortgages

PM+M - the Blackburn and Bury-based chartered accountancy, business advisory and financial planning group - has acquired Ribble Valley Mortgages. The value of the deal has not been disclosed, but it will see Mark Chadwick, founder of Ribble Valley Mortgages, become a director in PM+M’s financial planning team.

Ribble Valley Mortgages, founded in February 2019, has successfully grown its client base to over 500 individuals across the UK within just five years. The company provides a comprehensive range of mortgage services, along with life insurance, critical illness coverage, and income protection, catering to first time buyers, remortgages, home movers and buy-to-let landlords. Now, as part of PM+M, Ribble Valley Mortgages will continue to operate without disruption, ensuring its clients experience a smooth, seamless transition and continued high-quality service.

PM+M made the strategic decision to acquire Ribble Valley Mortgages as it believes the deal will complement and add immense value to its existing financial planning services which include pensions, investments, lifetime cashflow planning, personal and business protection advice, court of protection service and Inheritance Tax planning.

PM+M works with individuals as well as businesses so the aim will be to build on the technical and holistic advice it already gives and to position itself as the go-to integrated financial planning and mortgage expert.

Since starting his career in the mortgage sector in the mid-2000s, Mark has built a strong network right across the property sector which includes solicitors, estate agents, accountants, and developers. He has a reputation for understanding the complexities of the mortgage market and ensuring that his clients’ needs and requirements are always met.

James McIntyre, partner in the financial planning team, said: “We are delighted that Mark has joined us. He is one of the region’s most respected mortgage experts so I know he will continue to do what he does best - which is helping clients circumnavigate the complexities of the mortgage market.”

Antony Keen, partner in the financial planning team, added: “We share a passion for exemplary service and care so the fit could not be better. Moving forward, I am excited to see how the team develops and integrates into the wider firm.”

Mark said: “I’ve had the pleasure of working with PM+M for several years and have always been impressed by their commitment to delivering outstanding service and results for their clients. I'm excited to now join the team and help expand this new in-house mortgage service, contributing to the ongoing growth and success of the business.”