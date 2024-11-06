Planning submitted for new £2.5m sports and leisure facility at Waverley Park

Following a public consultation, Eric Wright Civil Engineering has submitted a planning application on behalf of Preston City Council for the creation of a new £2.5million sports and leisure facility at Waverley Park in Preston, Lancashire.

Eric Wright Civil Engineering, part of Lancashire-based Eric Wright Group, has been appointed to advise the Council on the project. The proposals included an enhanced play area, the refurbishment of the existing Multi Use Games Area (MUGA), skatepark, and the introduction of other on-site facilities such as a 'Pump Track' for cycling.

The plans comprise the construction of a new football pavilion to replace the existing pavilion and the enhancement of the football pitches. In addition, it will include a new overflow car park for the football matches at Ashgrove end of the park and the existing car park upgraded, upgrades to the existing bowling pavilion with new height restriction vehicle barriers to the main entrances and upgraded footpaths, and the installation of knee railings and soil bund around the perimeter of the park.

Planning has been submitted for a new sports and leisure facility at Waverley Park

Subject to a successful application, the project would be funded by UK Government as part of Preston’s ‘Active Preston’ project, Preston City Council, Fishwick and St Matthews Big Local and the Football Foundation

Dan Evans, programme Manager at Eric Wright Civil Engineering, said: “We would like to thank the community for their feedback, which has helped shape the project into a fully accessible sports pavilion and changing facility, which will benefit every generation who use Waverley Park.

“We’re thrilled to be involved with its redevelopment and look forward to a positive outcome at committee at the start of the new year. We will then commence works which is estimated to take approximately eight months.”