Pierce Business Advisory and Accountancy Group Welcomes New Tax Director

Pierce Business Advisory and Accountancy Group is pleased to announce the appointment of new tax director, Rebecca Bolton. This appointment strengthens the firm’s leadership team and deepens its commitment to expert, client-focused service.

Rebecca brings a wealth of experience and energy to her new role as Tax Director at Pierce. With a strong background spanning accounts, audit, and tax compliance, she has spent recent years focusing on complex tax advisory work, including corporate restructuring, shareholder planning, and share schemes.

In her new role, Rebecca will work closely with Tax Director Dominic Ball, overseeing the strategic direction and delivery of tax advisory services, while fostering strong client relationships and supporting internal development across the firm.

Rebecca said, “I’m thrilled to be joining Pierce as Tax Director. It’s a fantastic opportunity to work alongside a talented team and continue developing innovative, strategic tax solutions that truly make a difference for our clients. I’m passionate about building strong relationships and helping businesses grow through clear, insightful advice.”

Jimmy King, CEO at Pierce, commented:

“We are thrilled to welcome Rebecca to the Pierce Group. Her depth of expertise and technical excellence reflect our ongoing commitment to investing in top-tier talent to support our clients’ evolving needs. As we continue to grow and support businesses across the region and beyond, Rebecca’s skill set and leadership will be invaluable.”

About Pierce

Pierce Business Advisory and Accountancy Group is a leading independent firm based in the North West, offering a full range of services from accountancy and audit to tax, corporate finance, and business advisory. With over 95 years of heritage, Pierce is dedicated to delivering expert guidance with a personal touch.