PHS TALK: Crossing the RIbble: The Preston to Walton Summit "OLD TRAM ROAD"
Preston Historical Society Talk by Nigel Hardacre 7.15pm Monday 9 December Central Methodist Church Lune Street, Preston PR1 2NL Members FOC Visitors £5 Doors open at 6.30 for registration and refreshments in the Olive Grove Coffee Shop
In the ‘canal mania’ of the 1790s the Lancaster Canal was constructed in two parts,but with a 5 mile ‘gap’ in the middle, at Preston to Walton Summit.
A temporary tram road (waggon way) was built as a temporary link to allow trade to expand andfor Preston and beyond to take advantage of cheaper coal from the south Lancashire mines.
Most of the route can still be walked or traced on maps, but the canal that wasmeant to replace the tram road never happened as the railway age arrived in the1830s and 40s.
The last waggons from Preston went over the original ‘old trambridge’ in 1862.
