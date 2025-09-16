Photography project captures the spirit of North West tourist favourite

A powerful new photography project is showcasing Rhyl — one of the North West’s most beloved seaside destinations — through the eyes of its residents, placing their voices at the centre of a vision for the town’s future.

Rhyl-born photographer David Baker has launched an ambitious community project designed to capture the true character of a place that attracts thousands of visitors each year.

The initiative shines a light on local lives, challenges, and hopes as Rhyl continues its £20 million, 10-year regeneration programme — ensuring the town remains a vibrant attraction for both residents and tourists.

David suffered life-changing injuries in a 2016 cycling collision, which left him with brain damage, memory loss, and balance problems.

Susan Ingram is one of the subjects of the photography project

During rehabilitation he trained in photography at Arts University Bournemouth, specialising in commercial work before turning to projects with a strong social purpose.

“Photography gave me a second chance, because after the incident I had to rethink everything,” said David.

“Returning to my hometown for this project felt natural. There’s so much negativity about Rhyl, but I know how much good there is here. My goal is to give residents a visible voice - to listen, to capture, and to show their experiences in a way that really counts.”

Since starting the project at the Foryd Community Centre, David has already taken more than 250 portraits, aiming to reach 721 in total.

Each subject is asked three questions: what’s good about Rhyl, what’s bad, and what could be better? The answers combine pride in the town’s seaside heritage with ideas for improving community life — perspectives that matter not only for residents but also for the many visitors who choose Rhyl as their holiday destination.

From October 6, the project will expand with a week of pop-up portrait sessions at Queen’s Market, making it even easier for people across the town to take part. The portraits will form the basis of a public exhibition at Wicked Wales Studios in Marsh Road, with the potential to tour other venues in the resort.

Wicked Wales Director Rhiannon Wyn Hughes MBE, a member of Rhyl Neighbourhood Board, said: “This is an amazing, earthy and much-needed project.

“What David is doing highlights both the struggle people face and the incredible opportunities that exist when their voices are properly heard.

“This work goes right to the heart of the regeneration strategy, shaping ideas and making a difference where it matters most, in the community.”

David stresses that the portfolio isn’t about dwelling on problems, but about celebrating the strength and resilience of a town that has long been a favourite with holidaymakers across the North West: “It’s not about negativity. It’s about hope, resilience, and ideas for the future. Rhyl is full of character and grit - this project is about capturing that and ensuring decision-makers understand the real voices of the people.”

Supported by Rhyl Neighbourhood Board, Wicked Wales, and local charities including Brighter Futures, the initiative is set to become a cornerstone of community engagement throughout the town’s regeneration — ensuring that Rhyl remains a thriving destination for residents and the many tourists who return year after year.