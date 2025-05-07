Pete Tong and Embrace light up Preston's Weekender

Preston city centre came alive this weekend as the Preston Weekender delivered two electrifying days of music, atmosphere, and community spirit — drawing thousands to the iconic Flag Market and cementing its place as one of Lancashire’s standout summer events.

The city also received a boost with visitors as footfall was up week on week (7%) and year-on-year following 2024’s event.

Saturday night saw the legendary DJ Pete Tong take to the stage and giving the crowd a world exclusive spin of some of his new mixes, delivering a masterclass in house anthems and proving exactly why he’s still at the top of his game. Joining him was dancefloor queen Sam Divine, whose energy and setlist kept the Flag Market bouncing well into the night.

They were ably supported by local DJs Mark Freejack and Macy Lancaster who got the party started for punters in the shadow of the Harris Museum, as the sun set over Preston.

Sunday was spectacular, with Britpop giants Embrace lighting up the city with a euphoric live set, and cult favourites Elvana shaking things up with a genre-bending show that had the entire square rocking.

Before Elvis had entered the building, Ferocious Dog played a blinding set to their following while local bands, The Hiphopalippz, Hauspoints and others drew the crowds in.

As thousands enjoyed the acts, they were also generous in giving back, supporting the official charity of the Preston Weekender, Preston Samaritans, who had dozens of volunteers over the event.

Mark Whittle, from BID Preston, hailed the event as a huge success, said: "The Weekender has once again exceeded expectations. From the talent on stage to the buzzing crowd and friendly vibe, it’s been a phenomenal celebration of what Preston does best — coming together in the heart of the city.

“Pete Tong and Sam Divine brought world-class energy on Saturday, and Sunday’s line-up was equally electric. The atmosphere was nothing short of magical.

“There’s always learnings from events like this, and improvements to be made, to make future events even better, but this one is definitely one for Preston’s history books”.

Cllr Anna Hindle, Cabinet Member for Culture and Arts, for Preston City Council, said: “The Flag Market came to life over the Bank Holiday Weekend, with a spectacular array of local talent and global superstars alike. It was wonderful to see the city centre so energised; I’m certain that the thousands that attended had a fantastic time!”

