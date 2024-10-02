People with Learning Disabilities and Autism to Become Radio Stars

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Several budding and experienced DJ hosts, supported by two of the North West’s most innovative and successful supported living providers, took to the air last week to broadcast their own radio show.

Alternative Futures Group (AFG) and One Fylde have joined forces to offer an online radio show to people with learning disabilities and autism, providing them with production skills and presentation training, and giving them a platform to share their passion for music and life.

At noon on International Music Day (1st October), more than 20 people with disabilities and autism across the North-West presented and edited their own special two-hour radio programme with support from specialist staff from both charities.

The radio station, in St Annes, Lancashire, is owned by social care provider One Fylde who launched One Fylde Radio Station 4-years ago to provide a vocation for people they support. The concept has been a huge success and grown every day since.

One Fylde and AFG

Smiley Scott, who lives with autism and a mild learning disability and is supported by One Fylde, has found his voice and confidence through radio, and now he’s taking listeners on a brand-new musical adventure with Retro Rewind on One Fylde Radio.

Smiley Scott said “Through radio and music, I feel more comfortable and confident to express myself and connect with others in ways I never thought was possible”.

Tracey Bush, CEO of One Fylde said: “Radio is such a wonderful medium for connecting people with their communities.

“I love that One Fylde and AFG have collaborated to produce shared content as part of International Music Day, giving a much-needed voice for the people they support.

“It’s so important that every one of every ability is given a voice and a platform to share their interests and passions. The DJ hosts are all huge music fans, and they did an excellent job.”

AFG were keen to get involved with the International Music Day event and broadcast as it aligns with their approach to build a deep understanding of individual interests. This enables staff to nurture these interests and support their independence.

Among those involved on the day was Jeff who lives in AFG’s supported living house near Scarisbrick who is a huge Taylor Swift fan. Jeff has asked for his favourite Swifty track, Superman, to be played out on One Fylde Radio.

Jeff said: “It makes me feel happy that song. I play it when I’ve got my headphones on. I think there should be a lead on Makaton where people can sign so that all people can understand what is being sung about,”

Mark, who had his life turned around by AFG when he moved into one of their supported living homes in Litherland five years ago, is a big fan of Norwegian group A-ha. “I have lived [with AFG] for five years. Life is good, better now. When I feel down sometimes, I listen to Take On Me.” Mark said.

AFG Chief People Officer, Kirsty Murphy said: “Our collaboration with One Fylde is a game-changer for our music enthusiasts, turning their passions into skills and helping them overcome challenges to achieve amazing things. We’re always looking to improve our services and offer activities that truly enrich the lives of those we support.”

“With our dedicated team, we go above and beyond to provide personalised care that builds independence and strengthens connections to their community.

“And we’re continuously evolving, from our independent hospitals to cutting-edge support services. Investing in music and development is a key part of this.

“We have some big personalities who are raring to go and take up this wonderful opportunity to run their own radio station and make the most of every day.”

The radio show was aired on International Music Day, on October 1st alongside other VIP guests at One Fylde’s offices in Blackpool. The full show can be listened to here.