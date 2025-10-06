Penwortham Grange and Lodge Care Home Swings Back to the Roaring '20s

Oh what an afternoon it was

Residents at Penwortham Grange and Lodge Care Home in Preston were transported back in time for a spectacular 1920s-themed celebration, complete with live music, vintage games, and plenty of dancing.

The home was buzzing with excitement as residents arrived to find a beautifully decorated lounge, complete with a glamorous backdrop, feather boas, headbands, and top hats. Glasses of fizz and Schloer were raised as the festivities began.

A highlight of the day was a live vintage performance from singer and entertainer Poppy Holiday, whose love for the 1920s shone through every note. Her set, filled with nostalgic classics, had residents clapping, toe-tapping and even dancing along.

The laughter continued with a lively “Name That Tune” competition, where residents Joan and Marjorie proved to be the ultimate musical detectives. Joan was thrilled to win a handmade teddy bear, lovingly created by Poppy herself – a sweet keepsake from a special day.

In a spirited round of the “guitar” challenge, resident Bill faced off against fellow resident Mary in a light-hearted musical duel. Bill claimed victory and was all smiles as he accepted his prize: his all-time favourite treat: Turkish Delights.

The dancefloor belonged to Vera, who once again showed off her signature moves and got everyone up on their feet. “She’s our queen of the dancefloor,” one member of the care team laughed. “The party really starts when Vera starts dancing!”

The afternoon also featured a touching solo performance from Dorothy, who held the microphone proudly as she sang her favourite tune, “Daisy Doo,” with a big round of applause from fellow residents.

Jayne, Activities Coordinator at Penwortham Grange and Lodge and one of the event organisers, said: “Days like this are what it’s all about – seeing our residents smiling, dancing, and enjoying themselves together. Everyone made such an effort, and Poppy Holiday’s performance really brought the magic. These moments stay with us all.”

The team at Penwortham Grange and Lodge Care Home continues to create vibrant, joyful experiences for residents, bringing connection, creativity, and plenty of fun into everyday life.

The home located on Martin Field Road is part of the Orchard Care Homes group, which operates 23 care homes in the Midlands and North of England.

Organising events of this nature is typical of both the home and the group’s dedication to enriching its residents' lives, with a commitment to crafting personalised and meaningful experiences that cater to each resident’s unique needs, wants and preferences.

The home offers residential care, residential dementia care and short-term respite care. It holds a ‘good’ rating with the Care Quality Commission. For more information about the home, please visit: https://orchardcarehomes.com/carehomes/penwortham-grange-lodge-penwortham-preston

For more information on Orchard Care Homes, please call 01423 859859. Every home in its portfolio has achieved a five-star food rating.