Pendle Mayor unveils new defibrillator in Nelson

The Mayor of Pendle, Councillor Muhammad Ammer, unveiled a new community defibrillator in the Bradley ward this week.

The defibrillator was donated to Hodge House Community Community Trust by the “Blues and Twos” Credit Union and is located at the Hodge House Community Centre in Nelson.

Hodge House Chair, Rafida Khaliq said: “We are extremely grateful that Blues and Two’s have made this donation for the people of Bradley. I would especially like to thank Nazya Khalid the founder of Female Friendship Forum who worked with us to make this possible.”

Mayor Ammer said: “This vital piece of equipment could one day help save a life and its presence in our community is a powerful reminder of the importance of partnership between local services and the people they serve. On behalf of the Borough of Pendle, I would like to extend my sincere thanks to Lancashire Constabulary for their continued dedication to community safety and wellbeing.

Photograph (from left to right): Anna Watson, Cllr Faraz Ahmad, Cllr Yvonne Tennant (trustee), Mayor Ammer, Tony Farenden-Sharp, Rafida Khaliq.

"Together, we are making Pendle a safer, stronger place for everyone.”

The Mayor was joined by Anna Watson from Blues and Twos along with staff and trustees from Hodge House and Faraz Ahmad, Chair of Nelson Town Council.