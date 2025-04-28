Pendle Hill Properties celebrate a decade of sponsorship at Sabden Bowling Club

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pendle Hill Properties have renewed their sponsorship at Sabden Bowling Club for another year, marking an impressive decade of support.

The longstanding partnership began back in 2015, with popular local estate agents Pendle Hill Properties sponsoring the bowling club ever since.

Located in the heart of Sabden, the club has been a cornerstone of the local community since it was established in 1991. Known for its friendly and welcoming atmosphere, Sabden Bowling Club is open to the public and offers a range of drinks and refreshments from its clubhouse.

Throughout the year, the club hosts a variety of open bowling competitions that attract players of all skill levels from across the North of England and beyond. In addition to these open events, the club competes in league matches and runs a popular floodlit tournament in September.

Pendle Hill Properties Rental Director Toby Burrows and Sabden Bowling Club Treasurer Eric Tomlinson

Pendle Hill Properties have a strong history of supporting grassroots sports across the region, including partnerships with Padiham Football Club, Padiham Cricket Club, Grimsargh Cricket Club and Longridge Hockey Club.

Andrew Turner, Managing Director at Pendle Hill Properties, said: “We are delighted to support Sabden Bowling Club for the tenth year running. Community sport is incredibly important, and we are proud to play a part in keeping clubs like this thriving.”

Eric Tomlinson, Treasurer at Sabden Bowling Club, said: “We would like to thank Pendle Hill Properties for their continued sponsorship and also their extended sponsorship for our floodlit competition in September.”

For more information about Sabden Bowling Club and upcoming events, please visit: https://www.sabdenbowlingclub.co.uk/

Further information about Pendle Hill Properties can be seen on their website: https://pendlehillproperties.co.uk/