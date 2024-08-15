Pendle firm helping with youth employment showcases their offer to Pendle MP and Mayor

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Colleagues from local youth employment service Pendle YES Hub showcased their offer to Pendle MP Jonathan Hinder and Mayor of Pendle Councillor Mohammad Aslam,

The visit aimed to provide a first-hand look at the impactful initiatives offered to local youth seeking employment support and other services, while also providing an opportunity for the MP and Mayor to speak to young people who have benefitted from the Hub’s services.

They heard first-hand accounts from individuals like Aaron, a young volunteer, who shared his journey of personal growth and development through the Hub's programs. Aaron told the group that he was previously struggling to find a career within the arts, but has since began a career as a freelance musician and also teaches guitar lessons to fellow participants at the Hub.

The visit also enabled Hub colleagues to showcase their partnership with Active Cycles and Breaking Cycles CIC, who have been running free bike maintenance courses in the Hub which provides participants with an AQA qualification upon completion of the project.

MP Jonathan Hinder and Councillor Aslam with YES Hub staff and participants

Pendle MP Jonathan Hinder spoke highly of the Hub following his visit, saying “The co-location of job centre, youth club, safeguarding and mental health services all under one roof at the Pendle YES Hub was very impressive to see, and is an excellent example of joined-up partnership working.

It was particularly encouraging to meet some of the young people who have made the journey from initially being service users to now being volunteers at the hub, supporting other young people.”

Dave Marshall, Project Lead for Active Lancashire, said, "We enjoyed showing Jonathan and The Mayor of Pendle around the YES Hub and showcasing all the great work we are providing to young people in Pendle, with all our physical activities, wellbeing and employability support designed to guide them closer to the job market."

The Mayor of Pendle, Councillor Mohammad Aslam added, “I was delighted to have been given the opportunity to have a look round and experience at first-hand this wonderful facility.

“It is so encouraging to see the work that is being done – and the great success stories that have come from the Hub as a result of the support these young people have been given.”

Pendle YES Hub is a project supported by over £420,000 of Government Levelling Up money through the Nelson Town Deal.

It is a one-stop-shop for Pendle’s young people, run by Active Lancashire and Positive Action in the Community on behalf of Pendle Council, alongside a range of local partners who provide free courses, social activities, mental health support and more.

The Hub is designed to build the confidence, health and wellbeing of people aged 16 and 24 and to boost their employability through skills training and work experience.

Pendle YES Hub is based at 39-41 Scotland Road, Nelson, BB9 7UT and is open Monday to Friday, 9am – 3.30pm.

More information about Pendle YES Hub can be found at www.activelancashire.org.uk/projects/pendleyeshub