Peel Land Welcomes Green Light to Link Road Designs at Hulton Park in Bolton

Published 10th Jul 2025, 17:27 BST
Updated 11th Jul 2025, 09:00 BST
Peel Land has welcomed the approval by Bolton Council’s Planning Committee for a key part of the proposed Park Avenue link road, which is aimed at easing congestion around Chequerbent roundabout in Westhoughton and supporting growth and investment plans.

The Reserved Matters approval, along with an approval secured in January 2025 to allow for the construction of a short section of the ceremonial driveway at Hulton Park Avenue, will help preserve the planning and investment opportunity at Hulton Park.

The Park Avenue link road will bypass Chequerbent roundabout, to help address local peak time congestion and support the delivery of a transformational investment at Hulton Park. It also forms part of the aspiration for a new east-west link road across Wigan and Bolton between the M6 and M61 motorways. This will support regeneration across the NorthFold growth location between Bolton and Wigan which aims deliver 9,000 new homes, 342,000 sq metres of industrial space and £356.3m of GVA by 2035.

A Peel Land spokesperson said: “Today's approval is another important step towards realising the restoration of Hulton Park and major investment, growth and job creation in the area. It helps ensure that this key part of Park Avenue can be available for delivery at the earliest opportunity, with the route to funding and construction currently being progressed. Further announcements will be made in due course”.

