Patriotic Preston is the city most pumped up for Euro 2024 - search volume data finds

New research has revealed which areas of England are the most excited about Euro 2024, and it's Preston that has ranked in first place when it comes to googling search terms related to the England team.

The study from football betting tips, predictions and news site Footy Accumulators, aims to find England’s most patriotic cities ahead of Euro 2024.

25 of England’s most populated cities were tested against 7 different factors. These factors include locally produced England footballers, the number of Royal street and pub names, the number of fish and chip shops, the number of fancy dress shops, and the popularity of football fan zones in the area.

One factor used Google search volume data to analyse which English city was channelling their Euros excitement through patriotic search terms like ‘England shirt’, ‘England flag’ and ‘England national anthem’.

Preston was found to be the most pumped English location ahead of Euro 2024

The number of searches per month in each of 25 different cities was measured against the size of each city to reveal exactly where patriotic search terms were most concentrated ahead of Euro 2024.

Preston claimed the top spot with a perfect search volume score of 10/10. There were 420 searches related to England and Euro 2024 in Preston in the last month, which when measured against the keyword reach of the city (the number of people who could potentially search terms online) showed that ‘patriotic’ search terms were more concentrated in Preston than any other English city.

The top 10 most excited English towns and cities for Euro 2024

Rank

City

Number of ‘Patriotic’ Search Terms

City’s Keyword Reach

Total

Score /10

1.

Preston

420

226,000

10

2.

Brighton

280

212,000

7.2

3.

Portsmouth

500

379,000

7.1

4.

Plymouth

590

466,000

6.8

5.

Bournemouth

470

383,000

6.6

6.

Southend-on-Sea

270

235,000

6.1

7.

Leeds

1370

1,470,000

5

8.

Sheffield

1150

1,060,000

4.8

9.

Norwich

410

480,000

4.6

10.

Coventry

850

1,070,000

4.2

Brighton claimed second place, and like Preston was one of the smaller locations tested in this study. The city has a keyword reach of just 212,000, however, there were still 280 Euro 2024-related searches from the city in the last month, resulting in a score of 7.2/10.

Portsmouth pinched third place with a score of 7.1/10. At 379,000, the city has a slightly wider keyword reach than Preston and Brighton, but also saw more individual searches at 500.

Proving that the South Coast of England is truly the most pumped up for the Euros, Plymouth and Bournemouth also ranked in the top five with scores of 6.8 and 6.6 respectively.

London had the most individual searches at 20,040 in total, however, the capital city also has the highest keyword reach by far at 35 million, and thus only ranked at 17th place in the table. While there are clearly plenty of people pumped up for the Euros in London, the population is simply too dense for ‘Euros fever’ to spread across the city the way it has in smaller cities.

Ranked bottom of the list was Liverpool, as it seems that anticipation to watch England at Euro 2024 is lower in the Merseyside city than in any other English city. Liverpool boasts a keyword reach of over 4.5 million, however the total number of ‘patriotic’ searches in the last month stands at just 1,400. This number of searches is similar to the likes of Leeds and Sheffield, where both cities have a keyword reach around a quarter of the size of Liverpool’s.