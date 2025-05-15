Party in the Park - free event for all the family
Join us for a Family Fun Day – the perfect day out to chill, lounge, listen, eat & explore. Saturday, 7th June 10 AM – 5 PM at Lakeside Café, Ballgrove Park, Colne Live music from 11 AM - 5 PM Food & refreshments at Lakeside Café Local food & craft stalls to browse and buy Special appearance by Campervan Live Lounge & Andrew Dean – Professional Magician Free entry – Don't miss out on a fantastic community day out. Bring your friends, family, and good vibes.
