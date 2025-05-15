Party in the Park - free event for all the family

Join us for a Family Fun Day – the perfect day out to chill, lounge, listen, eat & explore. Saturday, 7th June 10 AM – 5 PM at Lakeside Café, Ballgrove Park, Colne Live music from 11 AM - 5 PM Food & refreshments at Lakeside Café Local food & craft stalls to browse and buy Special appearance by Andrew Dean – Professional Magician Free entry – Don’t miss out on a fantastic community day out. Bring your friends, family, and good vibes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SAVE THE DATE – Party in the Park!

Join us for a Family Fun Day – the perfect day out to chill, lounge, listen, eat & explore.

Saturday, 7th June

Party in the Park 7th June Colne

10 AM – 5 PM at Lakeside Café, Ballgrove Park, Colne

Live music from 11 AM - 5 PM

Food & refreshments at Lakeside Café

Local food & craft stalls to browse and buy

Special appearance by Campervan Live Lounge & Andrew Dean – Professional Magician

Free entry – Don’t miss out on a fantastic community day out. Bring your friends, family, and good vibes.