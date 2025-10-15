Partou launches healthy autumn and winter menus to expand children’s palates

Laura Matthews, children’s food consultant and nutritionist, who has collaborated with Partou to create the new autumn and winter menus

Leading day nursery provider Partou, which operates numerous settings across the North West, has launched its autumn and winter menus.

Created in collaboration with prominent children’s food consultant and nutritionist Laura Matthews, the meal choices - which will be rotated on a three-week cycle – have been developed in line with the latest Department for Education early years nutrition guidance.

The new menus are crafted to ensure that every child is served a healthy, balanced diet from the four main food groups.This includes five portions of fruit and vegetables, four portions of starchy carbohydrates, two to three portions of dairy, and two to three portions of protein foods.

Alan Campbell, Partou Head of Operations, explained: “We are thrilled with the new menus which deliver the highest standards of nourishment for the children.

“There is a concentration on seasonal ingredients, complemented by wholegrain carbohydrate foods, a wide variety of proteins including plant-based protein, fruits and vegetables.

“We’ve also introduced a selection of starters which will enable them to explore a greater range of flavours, tastes and textures at each meal.

“We’ve limited processed foods in line with Department of Education guidance, and each lunch and tea will include a side serving of vegetables or salad.”

Samantha Rhodes, Partou Managing Director, commented: “It has been a pleasure to work with Laura Matthews once again on the new autumn and winter menus, which are innovative, seasonal and nutritious.

“Every recipe has been created with quality to the fore, using familiar ingredients and simple methods to support our fantastic kitchen teams.

“Each individual element in the dishes has been carefully chosen to support healthy growth while introducing children to exciting new culinary experiences to help expand their palates.”

More information about the new autumn and winter menus is available on the Partou website.