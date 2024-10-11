Partou Hilltops to spread the joy of reading with free Chorley Library story time sessions

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Partou Hilltops Day Nursery and Pre-School in Chorley is launching a story time club in the town’s library for young children aged 0-4 and their families.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hosted by Nursery Manager Jo Hindle, the free half-hour sessions will be held fortnightly at 10am from Monday 14 October until Monday 21 July 2025.

Jo said: “We’re proud to be reaching out to spread the joy of reading through these interactive sessions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At Partou Hilltops, we help children discover inspiring books as part of every activity they are engaged in.

Partou Hilltops Day Nursery and Pre-School is hosting story time sessions in Chorley Lib

“For example, in the construction area, they might find books on building. In the role play area, they are likely to find books on cooking or home life

“The team is incredibly excited to be sharing the Partou Hilltops ethos with the wider community in such an iconic Chorley setting.”

Samantha Rhodes, Partou Managing Director, said: “Books are an essential element of all Partou nursery environments and are present in almost every aspect of a child’s day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whilst screens are a reality of modern lives, it is through books that children truly develop their imaginations.

“It is wonderful that the Partou Hilltops team is undertaking this initiative which I hope will stimulate a really positive response from the local community.”

Set in a converted Georgian mansion on Heapey Road, Partou Hilltops Nursery and Pre-School provides exceptional childcare and education to families in Chorley.

With spacious indoor playrooms and a stunning outdoor area surrounded by open fields, the setting is known for its friendly ‘home from home’ atmosphere which celebrates the personalities and interests of every child.

For more information about the story time sessions or Partou Hilltops, Tel: 01257 267023 or email: [email protected]