Partnership available in Preston helps over 7,000 people facing cost-of-living pressures
and live on Freeview channel 276
The partnership sees Yorkshire Building Society host Citizens Advice advisers in the Preston branch on Fishergate two days a week. Citizens Advice offers impartial advice on a host of issues, including struggles with finances. Through the partnership members of the public can access an hour-long appointment which is free, confidential and can be booked directly by contacting a participating branch.
The programme started as a pilot in just six branches in 2021 but due to demand, and its initial success, it has since expanded to over 40 percent of the Society’s branches. The partnership has helped people with a range of different problems, including accessing welfare benefits, debt, housing and legal difficulties.
The Preston branch has been involved in the partnership since March 2022 and in that time it has helped over 274 people in the local area.
Susan Allen, chief executive of Yorkshire Building Society said: “Our purpose is to provide real help with real life and that’s exactly what our partnership with Citizens Advice does. We are incredibly proud of the impact that this service has had on thousands of people across the UK in its first three years.
“Through this partnership we’ve helped to make impartial and independent advice from Citizens Advice even more accessible in our communities and it has had a real impact on the lives of thousands of people up and down the UK.”
Saima Abrar and Rayhana Hafejee, Chief Officers at Citizens Advice Preston, said: "This year we’ve seen many households reach out to us for support for a huge range of issues. That’s why our partnership with Yorkshire Building Society is so important in helping us to increase the support that we can offer to people in need in our local communities.”
For more information on this innovative partnership and details of participating branches please visit www.ybs.co.uk/citizens-advice