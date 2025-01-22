Part exchange events in Lancashire to help homeowners beat stamp duty changes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

HOMEOWNERS could move before new stamp duty rates take effect with the help of part exchange from Anwyl Homes. Ahead of New Homes Week (February 3-6), the homebuilder is hosting special events at Priory Gardens in Burscough and Parr Meadows in Eccleston on Saturday, February 1 to explain the advantages of part exchange.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Effectively, the scheme sees Anwyl become a guaranteed cash buyer for a property the customer wants to move from, leaving them free to reserve an energy efficient new home.

The whole process could be wrapped up in a matter of weeks, with the potential to

beat stamp duty changes, which come into effect on April 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Anwyl show homes at Priory Gardens, Burscough, where part exchange is available

Anwyl area sales manager Imogen Suffell said: “New Homes Week provides an opportunity to highlight the advantages of new build homes over older properties. Energy efficiency and ease of maintenance are some of the more obvious differences. What people may not realise is that the selling and buying process can be simplified when you choose a new home.

“Part exchange saves time and money and is ideal for people moving up the housing ladder. Instead of having to find an agent to list the house they’ve outgrown, and a solicitor to deal with the legal side of things, our customers can focus on the future, free from last minute price haggles or chains that could delay moving. They’ll be able to live in their existing property until the new one is ready. There are no estate agent fees to pay and we can recommend solicitors to handle the conveyancing.

“Plus, the impending changes to stamp duty mean that now more than ever people are looking to make a quick move and part exchange could be the key. We’ll be explaining more about the scheme during our part exchange events.”

As an alternative to part exchange homeowners could use Move Simple and sell their existing property on the open market with the support of Anwyl and a trusted local agent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show homes at Parr Meadows in Eccleston, one of two locations hosting part exchange events on February 1

Between them, Priory Gardens and Parr Meadows offer a good choice of three, four and five-bedroom homes. Prices range from £334,995 to £684,995.

Movers replacing their main home will see the threshold at which stamp duty is applicable drop from £250,000 to £125,000, potentially adding thousands of pounds to the cost of homeownership if they complete the purchase after April 1.

Homes at Priory Gardens in Burscough are close to a range of facilities including shops and schools. There’s a Booths supermarket nearby, while Ormskirk, with its popular food and drink market and a host of other amenities, is just a 10-minute drive away.

Properties at Parr Meadows benefit from a village location, close to the countryside, with a supermarket, bakers, coffee shops, country pubs and restaurants, library, post office, clothing boutiques and gift shops, all nearby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both locations offer easy access to the cities of Preston, Liverpool and Manchester.

The part exchange events take place on Saturday, February 1, from 10am to 5.30pm at both locations.

For more information about homes at Priory Gardens see www.anwylhomes.co.uk/our-developments/priory-gardens or for details about Parr Meadows see www.anwylhomes.co.uk/our-developments/parrmeadows-eccleston.